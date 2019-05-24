Friday, May 24th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Despite being tailed by a squad car with its lights flashing, a motorist told cops that he did not immediately pull over after running a red light because his “pants were down” and he was “receiving sexual acts” from his female passenger.

David Herring was behind the wheel of a Ford F-150 truck last Tuesday evening when he went through a red light at an intersection in Fort Pierce, Florida. Police detectives spotted the traffic infraction and activated their car’s emergency lights.

Herring, who did not immediately pull over, later told police that “it took him so long to stop the vehicle and his pants were down because he was receiving sexual acts from Rhonda while he was driving.”

The Rhonda in question was 55-year-old Rhonda Koppenhoefer who had a Bud Light bottle between her legs and a crack pipe and crack rocks at her feet. Koppenhoefer was arrested for cocaine possession and possession or use of drug equipment, which are both felonies.