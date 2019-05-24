Godard named as new SEMO provost

Dr. Michael P. Godard, currently the interim provost and chief learning officer at the University of Central Missouri, has been named provost at Southeast Missouri State University. He succeeds Dr. Tamela Randolph who has served as interim provost since May 2018 following the resignation of Dr. Karl Kunkel. Godard will begin his duties at Southeast July 1. As provost, Godard will serve as Southeast’s chief academic officer and will be responsible for matters relating to the university’s faculty as well as all academic departments, colleges and Kent Library. He holds a doctoral degree in human bioenergetics (physiology) from Ball State University, a Master of Arts in exercise physiology from Adelphi University in Garden City, New York, and a Bachelor of Science in exercise science from Castleton University in Castleton, Vermont.