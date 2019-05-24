Governor tours Carl Junction destruction

Missouri Governor Mike Parson toured the Briarbrook area of Carl Junction Thursday after over 30 homes suffered significant damage from an EF-3 tornado Wednesday night.

Parson says he was impressed with how residents came together to help one another. There were no injuries or fatalities.

