National Weather Service Says Jefferson City Tornado Appears to be an EF-3

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says the massive tornado that struck Jefferson City late Wednesday night appears to be an EF-3. NWS meteorologist Melissa Mainhart tells Missourinet their preliminary damage survey indicates the tornado had an estimated peak wind of 160 miles per hour:

The NWS’ three-member survey team examined damage yesterday (Thursday) in the Capital City. Mainhart is encouraging anyone who witnessed the Jefferson City tornado to call the NWS spotter phone number at (636) 447-1759. NWS meteorologist Melissa Mainhart says the tornado appears to be an EF-3, with an estimated peak wind of 160 miles per hour. She emphasizes that damage surveys are continuing:

Governor Mike Parson took an aerial tour of the Capital City yesterday (Thursday) to view the devastation, which includes the Special Olympics training facility, a Best Western and two Riley Automobile dealerships.