Riding into summer: Bicycle giveaway highlights last day of school

Forty-four brand new bicycles filled the gymnasium at New Madrid Elementary School Tuesday morning. By noon, 43 students and one teacher were rolling out their new rides to take home. For several years, head of maintenance at the school, Joe Ross has collected aluminum cans, which he would sell with the money used to purchase bicycles for students. As the word got out about his efforts, there were donations and fund-raisers hosted to assist his efforts. This school year, Ross admitted he was a little worried. On March 1, only six bicycles had been purchased. As a project, the third grade classes created virtual lemonade stands. They recorded Facebook pitches for their lemonade stands and the videos went viral. As the school year came to an end, Ross said he had gathered three truck-loads of cans and enough money to purchase the 43 bicycles. The 44th bicycle was purchased as he was checking out. According to Ross, he was approached by a stranger who asked what he was doing. When Ross explained, the man opened his wallet and handed him a $100 bill. Ross is already looking at what he can do next for the students.