Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center will kick off its 10th season when it opens at 11 a.m. Saturday. Jackson Municipal Swimming Pool in Jackson City Park will open at 1 p.m. Saturday. The 2019 swimming season at Scott City Swimming Pool will begin with a free pool party Saturday that will feature games, contests and prizes. The pool will open at 11 a.m., with events scheduled throughout the afternoon. Chaffee Swimming Pool will be open at 1 p.m. Saturday.