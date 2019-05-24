Members of Sikeston Department of Public Safety along with two local athletes run along South Main in Sikeston Wednesday morning as part of the annual Statewide Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Missouri. Law enforcement officers from around the state began running with the torch to raise awareness for Special Olympics Missouri and the 2019 State Summer Games, which will be May 31-June 2 in Springfield. The Torch Run kicked off May 18 in Northwest Missouri and will culminate during the opening ceremony at 7 p.m. May 31 at the Hammons Student Center.