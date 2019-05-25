Trading Post – May 25

Tree trimming –  ph #: 573-837-3237

————-

Kitchen cabinets

Rough cut lumber

Brick – 15 cents apiece – ph #: 573-200-0611

————-

Drum set – $1,200

Various drum hardware

Road case – $120 – ph #: 573-334-6543

————-

Buying:  washing machine – ph #: 573-275-6895

————-

2-wheel trailer – w/arrow sign & lettering – $125

Breaking plow – $200 – ph #: 573-576-0030

————-

Registered Alaskan Malamute female puppies – 13 weeks old – $425 each

Buying: Vintage pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490

————-

‘05 Honda Rebel – $1,400

‘97 Harley Davidson

6×12 ft. trailer – ph #: 335-1613

————-

Rebuilt tillers – ph #: 837-9001

————-

Ruger pistol – $350 – ph #: 450-1862

————-

Side rails for Ford pickup – $35 – ph #: 573-282-2268

————-

Garage Sale – 1548 & 1549 Parkside Dr. – Cape

