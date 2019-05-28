Family finds dad’s journal from WWII

A Southeast Missouri family honors their dad, Roy Johnson, who fought in World War II every Memorial Day, but this year’s different than the rest. Wendell Johnson and his wife Sherri found his father’s journal a few days before Memorial Day. They then dug out pictures and some more of his dad’s belongings. Even though they said his dad didn’t talk much about the war, he inspired Wendell and his brothers Edward and Randy to enlist in the Navy. Johnson was honorably discharged from the USS Independence in 1945. As they remember Roy, they stress he’s just one of the many.