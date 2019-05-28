Missouri Senator Josh Hawley Tours Tornado-Damaged Jefferson City; Calls on Congress to Pass Disaster Relief

Missouri’s junior senator says tornado damage assessments must get done quickly so relief can get to impacted communities like Jefferson City and Eldon. Senator Josh Hawley toured tornado-damaged Jefferson City on Saturday, where he learned that about 240 homes and businesses have been damaged by the storm:

Hawley took a walk down Capitol Avenue on Saturday, east of the Statehouse, where he visited with residents and shopkeepers who’ve been affected. He praises the volunteers who showed up with chainsaws and tools. State Representative Travis Fitzwater tells Missourinet more than one thousand volunteers showed up Saturday in Jefferson City. Jefferson City’s fire chief says Wednesday night’s EF-3 tornado has damaged about 240 homes and businesses in the Capital City. Hawley says many of them are destroyed. Hawley spoke to Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth Saturday on East Capitol Avenue, across the street from a damaged building Hawley says could cave in:

Volunteers helped remove debris and assist impacted residents and shopkeepers. Hawley is also called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to bring the House back in session on Memorial Day, to vote on disaster relief funding. Hawley is calling out a fellow Republican for holding up a 19-billion dollar disaster relief package. U-S House leaders attempted to pass the disaster relief bill last week by unanimous consent, but Texas GOP Congressman Chip Roy objected. Hawley says Missourians are suffering and need relief now:

Politico reports Congressman Roy wants a roll call vote and complains the measure lacks offsets.