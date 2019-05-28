Ruby Tuesday closes doors, O’Charley’s set to shutter Sunday

A pair of Cape Girardeau restaurants on the city’s west side are closing, leaving the door open for future development. One of the restaurants, Ruby Tuesday, closed at the end of business Monday. Its next door neighbor, O’Charley’s, will close Sunday. Ruby Tuesday opened in the mid-1990s and O’Charley’s in the early 2000s. The management of Ruby Tuesday and O’Charley’s informed their employees about the closures last week. Both businesses are on the southeast corner of the William Street and Mount Auburn Road intersection on property owned by Drury Southwest. It’s not clear how many employees will be affected by the closures. When O’Charley’s opened, however, it was reported it would employ between 120 and 130 full- and part-time staff, so it is estimated more than 200 workers are being affected.