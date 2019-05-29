Single Engine Aircraft Emergency Landing

A Cesena 150 airplane occupied by 2 pilots was on approach to land at Cairo airport when the pilot experience loss of power/engine failure. The pilot made an emergency landing onto I-57 southbound near mile post 5. The occupants were uninjured and the aircraft was not damaged as a result of the landing. I-57 southbound was limited to 1 lane of traffic for approximately 2.5 hours. The aircraft was safely towed from the roadway and the F.A.A. is investigating the incident.