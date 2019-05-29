SportsPlex not breaking even, but exceeding expectations after Year 2

The city is spending more than $160,000 a year in restaurant tax revenue to subsidize Cape Girardeau’s SportsPlex. City officials, however, remain optimistic the indoor sports facility will one day break even. Toward that end, they are looking at ways to generate more revenue at the sports complex, including charging admission fees for city youth league games. The 121,000-square-foot facility near Interstate 55 opened in May 2017. Before the facility opened, city finance director John Richbourg told the Southeast Missourian the city had set aside $1.65 million in restaurant tax revenue to subsidize operations for the first five years. But he and city manager Scott Meyer said Tuesday the annual operating deficit has been smaller than anticipated. The proposed fiscal 2020 budget projects the facility will still require a subsidy to break even well beyond the five-year period. The city expects to spend nearly $760,000 to operate the SportsPlex in the new fiscal year beginning July 1, according to the proposed budget. Revenue is projected to total less than $598,000. As a result, the city plans to subsidize the operation by more than $162,000 in restaurant tax revenue from the Convention and Visitors Fund in the coming fiscal year. But city officials believe the subsidy will continue to fall over the coming years. By fiscal 2025, the annual subsidy could be just more than $150,000, according to Richbourg.