30 nonprofits unify to help MO tornado victims pick up the pieces

A “one-stop shop” is opening to help Jefferson City and Eldon tornado victims get back on their feet. At a press conference today in Jefferson City, Joe DeCock, with the Seventh Day Adventist Church, says a unified front of about 30 nonprofits aims to make the support process as easy as possible.

The Jefferson City location will be at The Linc, a wellness and recreation center, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. In Eldon, the center will be at the First Church of Nazarene from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Those applying for assistance must bring identification showing your address and proof of residence.