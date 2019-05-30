Cape Girardeau braces for record setting stretch of days above flood stage

High water on the Mississippi River and strong downpours are keeping staff in Cape Girardeau busy with flood prevention efforts. As of yesterday, the river is above 43 feet, and is expected to reach 47 feet in early June. Inspections of the flood wall, levees, and pump stations are ramping up right now as the river continues to rise. The City of Cape Public Works Director Stan Polivick says his staff have been following flood protocols for 78 days and counting. The rainstorm Wednesday night did flood portions of Water Street along the wall. Cape Girardeau police say several parked cars had to be towed because they were in the water. Polivick says it is unlikely river water would go over the top of flood wall because it is at 54 feet on the Cape Girardeau gauge, which is still five feet higher than the record which was set at about 49 feet in January 2016.