Man runs with book, taking it from Poplar Bluff library

Police in Poplar Bluff are asking for help identifying a man they say took a book from the library. A video posted on the police department’s Facebook shows the suspect running out of the Poplar Bluff Public Library with what looks like a book tucked under his arm. The incident happened on Tuesday. The suspect then runs across the parking lot with the unknown book. If you have information about this, contact Detective Dan Mustain at dmustain@pbpolice.org or 573-686-8632.