Road work 5/30/19

The Missouri Department of Transportation is monitoring river levels and anticipates reducing Highway 51 to one lane in Perry County from County Road 238 to north of Horse Island Chute Bridge. According to a MoDOT news release, temporary traffic signals will be used. The lane reduction will begin today, after the morning rush hour. MoDOT doesn’t plan to close the Chester, Illinois, Bridge at this time. As river conditions change, however, check the Traveler Information Map for up-to-date information at traveler.modot.org/map/?district=SOUTHEAST. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.