Seven Southeast Missouri Men Charged with Methamphetamine Trafficking

Seven individuals were arrested yesterday on federal charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine. Federal, state and local investigators also seized two handguns and approximately $20,000 in suspected drug proceeds. One additional individual was taken into custody on an unrelated state arrest warrant. The seven individuals taken into custody today were specifically charged as follows:

35-year-old Korey Linnell Johnson, 27-year-old Jaamil Demonta Owens, and 32-year-old Bradley Omar Johnson, all of Hayti Heights, along with 42-year-old Lavan Cortez Johnson of Caruthersville and 57-year-old Robert Lee Arnold of Cape Girardeau were charged with conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, and distribution of 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine. 40-year-old Santonio Omar Parker of Kennett and 31-year-old Rayshaun Reed of Hayti were charged with distribution of 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.

Charges set forth in the Indictment are merely accusations and do not constitute proof of guilt. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty. This case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Missouri State Highway Patrol, SEMO Drug Task Force, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department, Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department, Caruthersville Police Department, Cape Girardeau Police Department, Jackson Police Department, Hayti Police Department and the Kennett Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Tim Willis is handling the case.