Sikeston High School graduate completes U.S. Air Force basic training

A Sikeston woman graduated from U.S. Air Force basic training. Airman Amber E. Spears graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. She is a 2019 graduate of Sikeston Senior High School. She completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.