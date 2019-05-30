Two Vehicle Fatal Crash

A blue Nissan Versa was traveling Illinois 154 westbound at Spruce Road when it swerved into the eastbound lane, hitting the front driver’s side of a maroon Chevrolet Traverse. The Chevrolet overturned into the ditch south of the roadway. The Nissan came to a final stop in the roadway. The driver of the Nissan was 56-year-old Julia G. Goree of Grants Pass, Oregon, who has suffered a fatal injury. The driver of the Chevrolet was 25-year-old Geoff E. Tubbs of Tilden, Illinois, who had no injuries. Tubbs has been charged with driving with a suspended license and operating an uninsured vehicle.