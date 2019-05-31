Highway 51 Chester Bridge to close Saturday

Based on current river levels, the Missouri Department of Transportation anticipates closing the Highway 51 Chester Bridge across the Mississippi River at noon Saturday, according to a MoDOT news release. This bridge links Perry County, Missouri, to Randolph County, Illinois. Travelers should seek alternate routes to go from Missouri to Illinois. To stay up-to-date on road closures caused by flooding, follow MoDOT Southeast on Facebook. For more information, please call MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-275-6636.