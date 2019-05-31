Optimist Club honors area law enforcement officers

State Representative Barry Hovis praised law enforcement at the Respect for Law event Thursday in Cape Girardeau, detailing what it takes to be a good officer. The dinner, sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Evening Optimist Club, annually recognizes the contributions of law enforcement officers. Six officers from four federal, state and local law enforcement agencies were recognized at this year’s event. Those honored included John Jordan, U.S. marshal for the Eastern District of Missouri and former Cape Girardeau County sheriff; Lt. Cameron “Mitch” Heath and Sgt. Michael D. Lynch of the Missouri State Highway Patrol; Lt. Eric Friedrich of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department; and Cpl. Richard Couch and Sgt. Bryan Blanner of the Cape Girardeau Police Department.