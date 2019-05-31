Poplar Bluff man arrested after dumpster fire spreads to pharmacy, city equipment

Police in Poplar Bluff said they responded to a dumpster fire behind Letassy Pharmacy on West Pine Street on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. Police said the fire spread to nearby fencing and damaged the pharmacy’s generator and satellite dish, and equipment owned by Poplar Bluff Municipal Utilities. During the investigation, police said they learned the fire was intentionally set. While reviewing surveillance footage, police said they saw a man committing the damage and setting the fire. The video was provided to the public in an effort to identify the suspect. 49-year-old Leroy Allen Jr. of Poplar Bluff was identified as the suspect, who was found by officers on Wednesday. He was interviewed about the incident and later taken into custody. He has being held at the Butler Bounty Justice Center and being charged with knowingly burning/exploding property and property damage in the first degree