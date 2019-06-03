Cape, Jackson set Independence Day plans

The biggest thing for the City of Cape Girardeau for July Fourth, parks and recreation director Julia Jones said, is providing the annual fireworks display. She estimated nearly 4,000 attend the annual event at Arena Park. Jones said this year’s fireworks producer is new to the city — Gladiator Pyrotechnics, from Poplar Bluff.

The City of Jackson’s Independence Day celebration will be at Jackson City Park. The day kicks off with a 5K Walk/Run and Children’s Fun Run at 7:04 a.m. The rest of the holiday includes the “spectacle of the day”: the mud volleyball tournament — with 40 teams expected to sign up — along with helicopter rides, duck races, a golf-ball drop, a car show with nearly 200 vehicles and a fireworks show to top off the night — preceded by a live performance by Shades of Soul. The Little Miss and Mister Firecracker Pageant will not be part of the celebration this year, Anderson said, because of the organizers deciding to “take a year off.” More than 20 food vendors also will be on-site, he said, including food trucks and the Jackson Elks Lodge No. 2652 Beer Garden. Anderson said yearly attendance ranges from 5,000 to 10,000.