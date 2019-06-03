Illinois State Police Announce Safety Checks

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 13 will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSC), Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP), Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols, Nighttime Enforcement Patrols (NITE) in Williamson Country during June, according to Captain Derek Wise. The ISP has zero tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois. Officers will be watching for distracted driving, driving under the influence, and other violations. OREP allows the ISP to target an area with saturation patrols that focus on traffic violations and related compliance with safety belt and child safety seat laws. This project is funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Traffic Safety.