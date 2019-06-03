Outdoor concerts to begin soon in Cape, Jackson parks

The cities of Cape Girardeau and Jackson are set to strike up the bands for summertime in less than a week, offering free outdoor musical performances with appearances by local and nationally touring musicians. The Summer Concert Series begins with the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band and will kick off Wednesday at Capaha Park’s Dan Cotner Amphitheater. The concerts continue every Wednesday through July. City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation director Julia Jones said the performances attract nearly 100 people each night, depending on weather.

City of Jackson Parks and Recreation director Shane Anderson said Southeast Missouri native Doug E. Rees’ performance will start this season’s Rock in the Rock Garden concert series Friday at Jackson City Park. The series continues Fridays in June with Jen Friend & Trevor Finlay, Lojo Russo and John Latini. Rain-out location for this year, Anderson said, is Stooges Restaurant at 507 W. Main St. in Jackson.