Special Guest Bringing Shakespeare to River Campus Summer Arts Festival

Shakespeare lovers are in for a treat when Timothy Mooney, whose one-man shows “crack the code” on Shakespeare’s most challenging plays, presents “A Little Bit o’Shakespeare” and “Shakespeare-on-Demand” at this year’s River Campus Summer Arts Festival. Mooney’s shows are a new addition to this year’s festival scheduled for June 15. “A Little Bit o’Shakespeare” will be performed at 11:15 a.m., and “Shakespeare-on-Demand” at 4 p.m., both in the Wendy Kurka Rust Flexible Theatre at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus. The events are free and open to the public.

“A Little Bit o’Shakespeare” is a pre-selected 45-minute collection of some of Shakespeare’s most accessible monologues. The performance packs in 12 to 14 monologues from Shakespeare’s most fun and popular works.

“Shakespeare-on-Demand” is a spontaneous collection of performance pieces based on the Shakespearean wishes of the audience. The game-like performance puts Mooney at the audience’s mercy as he acts out a requested scene.

Mooney performed in a stand-alone event several years ago at the River Campus, Weller-Stilson said. This year’s performances are made possible thanks to the Southeast Department of English and the festival’s generous sponsors. He is also the author and adapter of “Breakneck Hamlet” and “Shakespeare’s Histories; Ten Epic Plays at a Breakneck Pace!” He is the former founder and editor of “The Script Review” and also the former Artistic Director of Chicago’s Stage Two Theatre, where he produced nearly 50 plays in five years, including many new versions of the plays of Moliere.