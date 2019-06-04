Cape Girardeau City Council discusses buffer zones for medical marijuana dispensaries

The Cape Girardeau City Council and other city leaders met on Monday to discuss the zoning options for medical marijuana dispensaries. According to Missouri law, shops should be 1,000 feet away from churches, schools, daycares, etc. However, municipalities can make them smaller. If Cape Girardeau sticks to 1,000 feet, it would exclude most of it, if not all, of the retail space in the downtown area. The Planning and Zoning Commission will discuss a proposal to make it 200 feet downtown, the same as alcohol, and 1,000 feet in the rest of the city. They are asking for public input at the next Commission meeting on Wednesday, June 12 and at the next City Council meeting on July 1. Instructions and medical marijuana forms will be available for patients and industry members in Missouri starting on Tuesday, June 4. The previous meeting on Friday, May 17 included discussions on state level guidelines, hours of operations, zoning and licenses. The City’s Planning & Zoning Commission will decide where marijuana dispensaries, testing facilities, and possible growing operations could be placed in the city while taking daycares, churches and schools into that consideration. They also discussed the three types of facilities Cape Girardeau can have, which are growing, testing and dispensaries. Some of the council members supported embracing the new business opportunities as a source of job creation, while others were concerned about the social impacts of normalizing marijuana. According to officials, medical marijuana will not have a special local tax, it would only be subject to standard sales tax. Local cities cannot prohibit medical marijuana per State law, but can regulate the location and hours of those businesses.