Old Town Cape, Inc. announces departure of executive director

Old Town Cape, Inc.’s Board of Directors announced executive director Marla Mills will be leaving at the end of the summer. Since September 2006, Mills has helped with the development of the organization and Downtown Cape Girardeau. Some of Mills accomplishments include the development of the Cape Riverfront Market, creation of the Downtown Cape Girardeau Community Improvement District, and more. Board President Danny Essner said they wish her the best as she moves on to other opportunities. Over the next couple of months, the Board will hold a national search to find a new executive director.