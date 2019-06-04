Parson tours northeast Missouri – Mississippi River Flooding

Governor Mike Parson Monday toured Northwest Missouri towns threatened by Mississippi River floodwaters. In Hannibal, he praised local leaders, city employees and citizens for hundreds of hours sandbagging–and he also recognized corrections department inmates who are helping.

Offenders from Women’s Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center; Boonville and Tipton Correctional Centers; and Eastern Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center are helping with sandbagging efforts in Clarksville, Norborne, New Franklin, and Kimmswick. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, there are approximately 382 roads closed in 56 counties due to flooding– and the impacts that go with that.

Parson says he is still working with FEMA on disaster relief– and waiting for federal government approval of those funds. The Hannibal Mayor, John Hark, says the city is dry right now– thanks to the extra effort of Missouri National Guard troops sent out by the governor:

Governor Parson says the Guard has military police who can serve another purpose during this disaster too.

On May 27, Governor Parson activated the Missouri National Guard and has deployed for flood fighting assistance in Brunswick, Canton, Clarksville, Hannibal, Hardin, and Norborne. A mission in Jefferson City includes staging vehicles for high-water rescue.