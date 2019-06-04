Water Pumps, US Coast Guard fight floodwaters in Alexander County, IL

The state of Illinois and the federal government have been sending supplies and manpower to help with flood prevention efforts in Alexander County, IL. As of June 3, five water pumps are up and running, and members of the United States Coast Guard arrived to help protect small communities along the Mississippi River. US Coast Guard Chief Steve Kelly leads the eight man marine safety unit from Paducah, KY. Kelly says their goal is to stay ahead of the rising water by adding on to sand bag walls. But if worse comes to worse Kelly says the Coast Guard also brought three boats to help people escape their flooded homes.