MoDOT urges patience on Chester bridge closing, Highway 3 detours due to flooding

The Mississippi River Bridge at Chester, Illinois, will remain closed to traffic until at least the middle of next week. MoDOT area engineer Brian Okenfuss said even after floodwaters leading up to the bridge on the Missouri side of the river recede, it will take several days to inspect it to be sure it has not sustained flood damage. The span is the only traffic bridge over the Mississippi between Cape Girardeau and St. Louis. The bridge connecting Chester to Perryville, via Highway 51, was closed Sunday afternoon as the Chester flood gauge reached 44 feet. Meanwhile, flooding along Illinois Highway 3 south of Chester closed that highway north of Jackson County about two weeks ago. As a result, Missouri motorists who otherwise would have crossed the Mississippi River bridge at Chester or traveled along Highway 3 between Cape Girardeau and Chester must now either find alternate routes on county roads in Jackson and Randolph counties or they have to travel north on Interstate 55 to Interstate 255, cross the Jefferson Barracks Bridge in south St. Louis County and then travel south on Highway 3 to Chester.