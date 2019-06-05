Public meeting scheduled on U.S. 60 widening in Ballard County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has scheduled a public information meeting for Tuesday, June 11 on the proposed reconstruction of U.S. 60 in eastern Ballard County. The meeting will be at the Ballard County Economic Center and Industrial Board office in Kevil from 5-7 p.m. KYTC personnel and consultants working on the project will be available to answer questions and accept your comments about improvements The project will run along U.S. 60 from the east end of the Humphrey Creek Bridge in Ballard County to just west of KY 1154 in McCracken County. This project will help improve mobility and safety. If you are unable to attend the meeting, displays will be available for review for 10 days following the meeting at the KYTC District 1 Office in Paducah.