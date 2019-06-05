Special Olympics Missouri Tornado Building Update

While structural engineers are still finishing their report, Jefferson City’s recent EF-3 tornado does not appear to have caused a total loss at the sprawling Special Olympics Training for Life campus. The tornado caused enormous damage to the facility, blowing off part of the roof and blowing out numerous windows. Missouri Senator Roy Blunt tells Missourinet he’s optimistic about the facility’s future:

Senator Blunt toured the facility last week, noting he attended the Training for Life campus’ November opening with Governor Mike Parson and former Governor Jay Nixon. Special Olympics notes all building operations have been suspended. There is still enormous damage, and Special Olympics Missouri President Susan Stegeman says they’ll rebuild and encourages anyone who wants to donate to text SOMOREBUILD TO 71777.