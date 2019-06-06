Aquatic center group OKs consultant

Southeast Missourian

A 21-member ad hoc committee will rely on the services of a consultant to develop plans for an indoor aquatic center in Cape Girardeau. Committee chairman and school board president Jeff Glenn said Counsilman-Hunsaker, an aquatics design and consulting firm based in St. Louis, will aid the planning effort. The committee met for the first time Wednesday at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce office. A contract has yet to be signed with the firm. Glenn said after the meeting he doesn’t know if the city or the school district will pay for the consulting services or if the two entities will split the cost. Glenn said he doesn’t know how much the consulting work will cost. The committee is the second advisory group to tackle the aquatic project.