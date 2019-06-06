Humane Society to Deploy Disaster Response Team

The Humane Society of Missouri Disaster Response Team is deploying a four-person team to perform water and land-based animal rescue operations in Winfield. Winfield has been affected by recent river flooding and the Humane Society has received reports of multiple pets stranded on rooftops and porches of flooded buildings. The Disaster Response Team will have one animal transport trailer for up to 35 animals, 2 boats, and 3 trucks to help with their rescue efforts. Rescued pets will be transported to the Humane Society of Missouri Headquarters in St. Louis for temporary sheltering. The team expects to be on the scene early Tuesday morning.