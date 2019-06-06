Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce Promotes Jen Berti to Vice President
The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce has promoted Jen Berti to the title of Vice President. Berti will continue to recruit members to the Chamber while expanding her leadership role. Berti has been with the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce since January 2017 where she recruited and retained Chamber members, planned Chamber events, and more. This new position will allow her to take on more responsibilities, which will allow the Chamber to continue to grow and succeed.