More rain won’t impact crest of 46, Ivers Square statue dedication Saturday, officials say

The National Weather Service is predicting heavy rain through the weekend, but lighter than originally feared, meaning the predicted Mississippi River crest in Cape Girardeau remains at 46 feet on Friday. And the new statue dedication ceremony at Ivers Square on Saturday is still a go. Meteorologist Sean Poulos said Wednesday overall rainfall amounts are expected to be less, with some isolated higher amounts possible. He said Saturday “might be a day with the highest chances” of rain. There also is a chance of storms, with most not being severe, he added. Old Town Cape executive director Marla Mills said the schedule of events and location for Saturday’s ceremony will remain the same — but there will be tents. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the unveiling at 11 a.m. Mills said the Turner Brigade Civil War re-en-actors will still be there, even if it rains.