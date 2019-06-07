Family Counseling Center, Inc. celebrates 45 years of service in Southern Illinois

The Family Counseling Center, Inc. is celebrating 45 years of service in Southern Illinois this month. The agency started in 1974 by serving Hardin, Johnson, and Pope Counties and has expanded to several other counties in the areas over time. This month the agency will share some of the work they have done over the years on Facebook. They will be hosting a celebration luncheon on June 24th at 1:30 p.m. at the Autumn Ridge Supportive Living Facility and they will be making an important announcement. For more information, you can contact Chief Information Officer Rollie Hawk at rollie@fccinconline.org or (618) 925-2470.