Hunger is Southeast Missouri

An annual study, Map the Meal Gap, showed that struggles with hunger exist in all 16 counties in Southeast Missouri Food Bank’s area. This study showed that children are more likely to face huger than the population overall. Overall food insecurity rates ranged from 10% to 23.2%. Three counties singled out for having the highest child hunger incidence in the area were Mississippi, Pemiscot, and Dunklin. Four of the highest need counties were Mississippi, Pemiscot, Dunklin, and New Madrid. Along with this, the “State of Senior Hunger” report showed that the rate of senior hunger hasn’t changed in the past year. The SEMO food bank address these problems by supplying food to 138 food pantries, soup kitchens, homeless and domestic violence shelters, and senior centers.