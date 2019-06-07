Illinois State Police announce availability of federal firearm license web page

The Illinois State Police (ISP) announced May 24th the availability of their web page for Federal Firearms Licensees (FFLs) to certify their licenses with the ISP. Starting July 17th it will be unlawful for a person to engage in the business of selling, leasing, or transferring firearms without a valid certificate of license issued under the Firearm Dealer License Certification Act. This statute gives the ISP 30 days to process application for certification. The Act requires certified licenses to keep on file with the ISP a firearms storage plan, to be connected to an alarm system by January 2, 2020, and to maintain a video monitoring system by January 2, 2021. This act is designed to reduce the opportunity for inadvertent and intentional illegal firearm transfers.