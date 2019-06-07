The Friends of St. Francis provides food to elementary students

The Friends of Saint Francis adopted Jefferson Elementary School to provide backpacks of food during the school year and thousands of meals during summer with the Summer Tiger Bites Feeding Program. They are doing this with funds they raised at annual golf-outing they host. All of students at the school meet the qualifications to receive free meals during the school year. This program will allow students to take home food to ensure they have meals every weekend. The backpacks are filled with a variety such as canned food, spaghetti, snack crackers, and more. A volunteer from The Friends delivers the backpacks to the school every Thursday during the school year and the kids go home with a backpack every Friday. Last summer, The Friends provided more than 67,000 meals for Jefferson students and their families through the Tiger Bites Summer Feeding Program. The golf tournament is a four-person scramble, with 18 holes of golf, lunch, and prizes. This event is at the Dalhousie Golf Club on August 16th, and will be moved to August 23 if it rains. For more information, you can visit foundation.sfmc.net or call 573-331-5133.