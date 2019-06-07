Wet weather worries wineries

Excessive rainfall in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois this spring could have an adverse effect on the region’s wine production this fall, according to area vineyard owners and winemakers. And if the region receives too much rainfall during the rest of the growing season leading up to this year’s harvest, growers say their wine output will be reduced. Rob Bullock who owns River Ridge Winery near Commerce, Missouri, said the “timing” of heavy rains can also reduce a vineyard’s yield. Excessive moisture also leads to an abundance of weeds in the vineyard which can steel nutrients at the root level from the soil, robbing them from the grapevines, he said, adding that rain-soaked ground is difficult or impossible to mow and clear out the weeds. As a result, River Ridge’s wine output in 2018 was curtailed significantly.