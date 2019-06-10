Endangered Person Advisory Cancelled

Kennett Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident on Saturday in Kennett. 28-year-old Beth Ann Bizzell had been dropped off at the reporting party’s house on Friday. She had been hiding from the suspect, 35-year-old Emanuel Andujar Wheeler. Wheeler had entered the home without permission and forced Bizzell to leave with him against her will. Wheeler was armed with a baseball bat at the time. The advisory was later cancelled when Kennett Police found them. Bizzell is now safe according to the Kennett Police Department.