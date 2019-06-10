Mississippi crest forecast for Monday

The National Weather Service has revised its river crest forecast for Cape Girardeau and is now calling for the Mississippi River to crest at 46 feet Monday morning. A 46-foot crest will bring the water level to within 3 feet of the 46.86-foot record crest recorded in January of 2016, almost 17 feet higher than Cape Girardeau’s 32-foot flood stage. As of Friday afternoon, there had been no reports of river levee breaches in the area, but there is significant water seepage in low-lying areas of Southern Illinois and in parts of Southeast Missouri. Several Cape Girardeau streets in the Red Star District have been closed for the past week and sections of Missouri highways 74 and 25 south of Cape Girardeau have been closed by the Missouri Department of Transportation because of high water. A portion of Highway 177 north of Cape Girardeau also has been affected by floodwater.