Monday, June 10th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A 22-year-old Glasgow man who said he thought it would “be funny” to swallow a coin while out at a party was later rushed to the hospital when he realized the object had become lodged in his throat.

Greg Irvine stated, “It got stuck but I could still breathe. I wanted to make myself sick just so I could get it out. It was weird because it always goes according to plan as it would come out in the toilet later. I could feel it in my chest but I just kept on drinking.”

Irvine said he got nervous hours later and didn’t want to fall asleep over fear that he would die, so he went to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where doctors ordered an X-ray to spot the coin.

Irvine stated, “They put me to sleep and put a camera in my throat and pulled it up.” Irvine, who said his dad “thinks I’m an idiot,” said he won’t be swallowing any more coins in the future.