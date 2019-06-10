State work group releases recommendations aimed at keeping kids safe in MO day-cares

A state work group has turned in its recommendations intended to keep kids safe and well cared for within Missouri day-cares. The group was formed in March by the governor after a St. Louis County daycare worker was allegedly caught on security video throwing a toddler against a cabinet. Alecia Jenkins with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says members suggest changing law about the background checks process used by unlicensed day-cares.

Jenkins says licensed day-cares are required to complete FBI background checks for potential hires, which involve fingerprint records. Another recommendation is to change law about the number of workers required to watch children outdoors.