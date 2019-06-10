Statue memorializing African-American Union Army soldiers dedicated at Ivers Square

The United States Colored Troops Memorial statue was formally unveiled by descendants of the Ivers family and dedicated by officials Saturday at Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau. The statue is only one of three in existence. The ceremony took place 156 years after the first enslaved African-Americans in Cape Girardeau enlisted in the U.S. Colored Troops in 1865. More than 240 men of color from the region defied their enslaved status, volunteered and served in United States Colored Troop Regiments, from 1863 to 1867. Local historian Denise Lincoln said the statue was erected on a site of painful memories of a slave auction block, but it represents defeat over that enslavement and the beginning of freedom’s possibilities won by the sacrifice of so many.