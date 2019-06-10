Stoddard County Arrests 6/10/19

Stoddard County Police made several arrests. 27-year-old Cayce Noelle Halsey of Dexter was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of paraphernalia. Her bond is set at $7,500 cash only. 44-year-old James E. Brown of Oran was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond is set at $12,500 cash only. 31-year-old Edward James Vires of Puxico was arrested for first degree robbery. He has no bond.