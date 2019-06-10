Traffic stop, pursuit lands Paducah man in jail

A Paducah man faces drug and other charges following a traffic stop and foot pursuit. McCracken County deputies were conducting a traffic stop early Friday morning on a car for traffic violations. 26-year-old Jermaine Southward of Paducah was operating the vehicle without license or registration. Deputies began to search the vehicle and Southward fled on foot. Southward resisted arrest after a short foot pursuit. He was taken into custody after a brief struggle. Deputies found methamphetamine and other drug-related items in the car. Southward is charged with possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing, evading, and resisting arrest.